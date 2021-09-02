State of emergency declared in New York

New York: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency. The state of emergency was announced as heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the city.

‘We’re enduring an historic weather event tonight with record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads’, de Blasio tweeted. New York City airports LaGuardia and JFK reported flight disruptions, and New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport suspended all flight activity.

Also Read: ‘Era of darkness or of freedom’: What’s the future of Afghanistan under Taliban

Earlier, New Jersey’s governor declared a state of emergency due to the severe weather. ‘Stay off the roads, stay home, and stay safe’, said Gov. Phil Murphy.