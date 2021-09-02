The price of the ‘mangal-sutra’ from an Italian luxury brand will shock you!!!

An exclusive gold mangal sutra has been launched by Bulgari, the luxury brand’s first-ever product to be made solely for the Indian market. This launch follows Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ announcement in August this year as the brand’s global ambassador. A mangal sutra, called a Bvlgari Bvlgari necklace, is made of 18 karat yellow gold and set with black onyx inserts and pavé diamonds, according to Bvlgari’s official website.

The brand describes the necklace as a ‘contemporary statement of elegance’, saying, ‘Reminiscent of ancient Roman coins, Bvlgari’s double logo was the first emblem ever to become an icon for jewelry design and remains an iconic trademark of his creativity to this very day’.

The mangalsutra costs a whopping Rs 3,49,000 on the website. In her latest Vogue India cover photoshoot, Priyanka Chopra also wore the mangalsutra. Mangalsutra’s statement caused a rift among netizens as some also criticized it as a symbol of patriarchal oppression. Several others were enchanted with the jewelry. Their comments are as follow:

PC wearing a Bulgari Mangalsutra for the new Vogue cover has me retiring for the week, so much for symbolising opression — Leesha Agarwal (@Theleeshesh) August 31, 2021

how is Priyanka Chopra creating a mangalsutra being global ambassador of Bvlgari something offensive?

Being an Indian woman herself if she feels that it is important for her to inculcate her culture into her work, how is it wrong?

I honestly think it's beautiful & I'm here for it pic.twitter.com/0bpKSxbK13 — ruru | priyanka chopra is THAT bich (@selg_simp) August 31, 2021

