This state has lowest number of Covid cases in the country

Jaipur: Rajasthan has the lowest number of active Covid-19 cases in the country. As per the data revealed by the state health department no death due to the infection was reported in the state in the last one month. As many as 31 out of 33 districts in Rajasthan registered no new Covid-19 cases in the last two days.

‘Rajasthan has become the state with the lowest number of active cases in the entire country, with only 81 patients undergoing treatment. It is a matter of great happiness that no one has died due to the coronavirus in the state in the last one month. But, if there is slight negligence, Covid can spread again. Therefore, it is very important to follow coronavirus protocols, including wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing’, said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The Chief Minister said more than 4.55 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the state. Over 1.10 crore people have taken both doses of the vaccine. So far, 9,54,100 people have contracted Covid in the state, and the death toll stands at 8,954.