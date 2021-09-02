Visas of foreigners stuck in India, extended

New Delhi: The Union government extended visas of all foreigners stuck in India due to the Covid-19 pandemic till September 30. They will not be required to submit application to FRRO/FRO concerned for visa extension. The Union government took this decision as a number of foreigners got stranded in the country due to travel restrictions.

‘Due to the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic, a number of foreigners who had come to India on various types of visas prior to March, 2020 got stranded in the country in the absence of flights to their destinations. The Central Government had facilitated the stay of such foreign nationals within India by giving deemed extension of their regular visa or e-visa or stay stipulation period on gratis basis without levy of any overstay penalty. This facility which is presently available till August 31, 2021 has now been extended by the Central Government till September 30, 2021. Such foreign nationals will not be required to submit an application to the FRRO/FRO concerned for extension of their visas till September 30, 2021’, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

Also Read: Breaking News: Pakistan closes its border with Afghanistan

Before exiting the country, they may apply online for exit permission on the e-FRRO portal which would be granted by the authorities on a gratis basis without levy of any overstay penalty.

Foreigners wanting a visa extension beyond September 30, must apply on the online e-FRRO platform on a payment basis. Their application will be considered by the authorities, subject to the eligibility as per the extant guidelines.

The spokesperson made it clear that Afghan nationals, already in India on any category of visa, will be granted an extension of visa under guidelines issued separately for Afghan nationals.