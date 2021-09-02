‘We will not quietly sit’: Taliban women protest for rights

Following the Taliban takeover of Herat province, about three dozen Afghan women showed up in front of the governor’s office to press new leaders to maintain women’s rights. According to Friba Kabrzani, an organizer of the rally on Thursday, women need to be part of the new government, including the Cabinet and Loya Jirga, or elders’ council.

Women in Afghanistan have made many sacrifices over the past 20 years to achieve what they have, she said, adding: ‘In mid-August, the ultraconservative Taliban religious militia took control of the country, and many local families did not allow women to join the march, despite their desire to join’. Kabrzani says that some local families did not allow women to join the march for fear of their safety.

According to Maryam Ebram, another participant, the Taliban are giving beautiful speeches on television, but abuse of power is happening. ‘We’ve seen women beaten again affirming her group’s commitment to protest and fight for their rights. Taliban wants us to sit quietly’, Ebram said.