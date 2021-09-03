Abu Dhabi police bust international drug racket, seizes 816kg of narcotics

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police busted an international drug trafficking racket comprising 142 members of various nationalities and seized 816kg of narcotic substances.

The anti- narcotics team of the Abu Dhabi police monitored the social media posts that contained pictures, videos and audio messages promoting drugs and launched the search operation. The team arrested the drug peddlers while they were trying to place the drugs in different locations for delivery. The police referred the drug traffickers and distributors to the judiciary for trial.

Brigadier Taher Al Dhaheri, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate of APD’s Criminal Security Sector urged residents not to respond to messages or deal with people promoting narcotics. They should block the number and immediately report it to the Aman service on the toll-free number 8002626, he said.