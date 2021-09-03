Air Arabia announces new budget air carrier

Sharjah: Budget air carrier based in UAE, Air Arabia has announced that they will launch a new budget air carrier based in Pakistan named ‘Fly Jinnah’. The airline will be a joint venture between Air Arabia and Lakson Group, a Pakistani business conglomerate.

‘Fly Jinnah’ will initially be based in Karachi, serving a range of domestic routes across Pakistan and then will expand its route network internationally.

Also Read: UAE based airlines issues new advisory for passengers

‘We are excited to partner with Air Arabia in launching Pakistan’s new low-cost carrier. ‘Fly Jinnah’ will serve Pakistan’s travel and tourism sector and will play a constructive role in contributing to the nation’s economic growth’, said Iqbal Ali Lakhani, Chairman of Lakson Group.

‘We are delighted at Air Arabia Group to partner with Lakson Group on this joint venture to launch Pakistan’s new low-cost carrier. We are confident that ‘Fly Jinnah’ will add value to the air transport sector of Pakistan and directly contribute to the local economy through job creation and the development of travel and tourism sector’, said Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammed Al Thani, Chairman of Air Arabia.