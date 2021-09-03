Alligator snatches and eats drone: Google CEO Sundar Pichai shares video

New York: CEO of technology giant Google, Sundar Pichai shared a viral video on his social media handle. Pichai retweeted a video of an alligator eating a drone.

The video shot in Florida shows the alligator snapping at a small drone hovering above it. As the animal chews the drone smoke comes out of the animal’s mouth.

The video was posted on Twitter by Chris Anderson, the founder and former CEO of 3DR, a California-based drone company. ‘Alligator snatches drone out of the air and it promptly catches fire in its mouth’, Anderson wrote.