Allow only native breeds to participate in Jallikattu: Madras HC

The Madras High Court on Thursday, ordered the Tamil Nadu government to allow only local breed bulls to compete in Jallikattu contests.

The court ruled that bulls from other countries or hybrid breeds should not be allowed to compete. The government must also give subsidies or incentives to encourage bull owners and farmers to cultivate local breeds.

The court also ordered that veterinarians certifying bulls before they compete in Jallikattu ensure that only local breeds are certified. The artificial insemination of animals should be avoided to the greatest extent feasible and instructed the government to do so, the court added.

Artificial insemination of animals would deprive them of their mating rights, according to the court, and this would be cruelty to animals under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.