BSF rescues two white peacocks along India- Bangladesh border

Kolkata: The Border Security Force (BSF) rescued two white peacocks along the International between India and Bangladesh in Nadia district in West Bengal. The birds were smuggled into India from Bangladesh.

The BSF personnel patrolling near Burnpur-Matiari border outpost early on Friday spotted two men hiding in the woods close to the international border. On being challenged, the smugglers dropped two bags and fled the spot. BSF personnel opened the bags and found two white peacocks in those. BSF personnel fed the peacocks and handed them over to the Forest Department.

‘We have received two peacocks. They might either be sent to Alipore Zoo in Kolkata or released in Bethuadahari Wildlife Sanctuary in Nadia’, said Pradip Bagchi, Deputy Ranger (Ranaghat) of Nadia Murshidabad range of the Forest Department.