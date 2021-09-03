IMD predicts light to moderate intensity rains over Delhi, adjoining areas

New Delhi: According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday (September 3, 2021), isolated parts of Delhi and other adjoining ‘areas’ will receive light to moderate rains. Weather officials have said that South-East Delhi, East Delhi and Preet Vihar may receive rain today amid incessant rains in Delhi.

‘Light to moderate intensity rain would like to occur over isolated places of South-East Delhi, East-Delhi, Preet-vihar, Panipat, Safido, Karnal, Kaithal, Fatehabad, Adampur, Barwala, Narwana(Haryana), Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Kandhala, Shamli, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Deoband, Gangoh (U.P), Sidhmukh, Bhadra, Sadulpur (Rajasthan) and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours,’ tweeted India Meteorological Department on Friday morning.

On Thursday night and Friday morning, heavy showers lashed many parts of the national capital. These are a few of the visuals:

#WATCH | Heavy rain witnessed in parts of Delhi; late night visuals from Connaught Place pic.twitter.com/HxltEFa4Ro — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2021

Furthermore, several routes in the capital city were either partially or completely flooded, causing traffic disruptions. Near India Gate, Dhaula Kuan and ITO, waterlogging was also reported. For the second day in a row, residents of the national capital have awoken to heavy rains. Partial waterlogging was caused on some roads, including those in the vicinity of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi.

According to IMD, the cumulative rainfall from August 31, 8.30 am to September 1, 8.30 am in Delhi’s Safdarjung was recorded at 112.1 mm, in Palam it was 71.1 mm, at Lodi road, it was 120.2 mm, at Ridge 81.6 mm and in Ayanagar it was 68.2 mm.