Man stays at Maharashtra hotel for 8 months, escapes without paying Rs 25 lakh bill

Navi Mumbai: A 43-year-old man stayed in a hotel in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, for eight months before fleeing without paying Rs 25 lakh in debt.

Murli Kamat, a resident of Andheri, has been identified as the individual in the issue. For eight months, he occupied two rooms at the ‘Hotel Three-Star’ in Kharghar. He’d booked into the hotel with his 12-year-old kid. After building up a debt of Rs 25 lakh, he departed without paying.

According to sources, Kamat arrived at the hotel for the first time on November 23 of last year. He said that he worked in the film sector for the employees and reserved two extremely luxurious rooms. One room was for his stay and the other was for his business meetings. He had stated that he would make the deposit payment within one month and put his passport up as collateral.

Kamat did not pay the money till May of this year. The hotel workers found Kamat and his kid fleeing via the bathroom window on July 17. He forgot to take his laptop and phone out of the room. In conjunction with the incident, the hotel filed a police complaint on Saturday.