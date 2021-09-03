‘ Modi government do not promote or support any kind of ‘friendless’ business or employment’: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union government over the reported rise in the unemployment rate in the country. The Congress leader accused that the Narendra Modi government is ‘harmful for employment’.

‘The Modi government is harmful for employment. They do not promote or support any kind of ‘friendless’ business or employment… and are trying to snatch away jobs those who have it. And a pretense of self-reliance is expected from countrymen. Issued in public interest’, tweeted Rahul Gandhi. He also shared the screenshot of a media report that cited data compiled by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) to claim that over 15 lakh people in the country lost their jobs in August.

Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi are attacking the Union government over its economic policies including the National Monetization Pipeline and the Covid-19 situation in the country.