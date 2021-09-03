Pigeon with blue, yellow rings tied to legs captured near Pak border in J&K

Srinagar: The Border Security Force (BSF) stated on Thursday that a suspicious pigeon with blue and yellow rings tied to its legs was caught near the Pakistan border in the Akhnoor region in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the BSF, the white-colored Pigeon was caught on September 1 at 6:15 pm. The BSF soldiers who caught the pigeon found a blue ring with the number 0315-7827659 on the right leg and the word ‘OK’ inscribed in yellow on the left leg. Further investigation is underway into the matter.

Earlier this month, locals living near the international border (IB) in the Kathua area seized a pigeon with a coded ring tied to its foot. The pink-painted pigeon was caught near the village of Manyari.

Kathua SSP Shailendra Kumar Misra had said, ‘We don’t know where the bird has come from. Locals on our side captured it near our fence. We have found a ring tagged to it its foot on which some numbers are written.’

‘The pigeon, suspected to be trained in Pakistan for spying, has a ring with alphabets and numbers written on it,’ a police source said, adding, ‘though birds have no boundaries and many of them fly across international borders during migration, a coded ring tagged to the captured pigeon’s body is a cause for concern as migratory birds don’t have such rings.’