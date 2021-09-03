Sidharth Shukla cremated amid heavy rainfall, family and fans bid a tearful goodbye

New Delhi: The last rites of popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla was performed today at the Oshiwara Crematorium in Mumbai. His mourning family members, celeb friends and an ocean of fans bid him farewell amid heavy rains.

On September 2, 2021, the 40-year-old breathed his last. Though initial reports indicate he died of heart attack, the exact cause of death has not been ascertained yet.

A number of celebrities from the television and film industry visited Sidharth Shukla’s residence and the Oshiwara Crematorium to offer condolences. Siddharth’s mother was accompanied by family members as she walked to the final rites of her son. A heartbroken Shehnaz Gill, who is a close friend of Siddharth Shukla, attended the funeral with her brother Shehbaaz beside her. She was teary-eyed and inconsolable. She made her first appearance since the untimely and unfortunate death of Sidharth Shukla.

In a recent development, the late actor’s post-mortem report was handed over to the police in Mumbai this morning. According to our sources, however, the doctors who conducted the post-mortem have reserved their opinions. The report states that no external injury marks were visible on the body. However, Sidharth Shukla’s viscera samples have been sent for chemical analysis to determine what caused his death. The cause of death will not be determined until the histopathology study is conducted. It has been learned that a detailed report will be sought after a chemical investigation.

The PTI reported that Sidharth Shukla, who is survived by his mother and two sisters, died when he was taken to Cooper hospital in Juhu. Dr. Jitten Bhavsar of the hospital said the principal medical officer declared Siddharth dead around 10:20 a.m. Siddharth Shukla was the winner of Big Boss season 13 in 2020.