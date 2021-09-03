Stalker released on bail, kills woman who filed complaint in MP

Sagar: A 24-year-old stalker, released on bail in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district reportedly shot and killed a 21-year-old woman, on whose complaint he was arrested three months earlier, police said.

Sagar superintendent of police (SP) Atul Singh stated that ‘the 21-year-old woman was shot dead by the accused in front of her house. He was released on bail about a month ago. When the girl’s family tried to snatch the gun from his hand, he pelted stones at them before fleeing.’

The woman was rushed to the district hospital where doctors confirmed her death. ‘Police arrested the accused three months ago after the woman filed a complaint of sexual harassment against him. He was recently released on bail,’ Singh said.

Also Read: Man stays at Maharashtra hotel for 8 months, escapes without paying Rs 25 lakh bill

The deceased’s brother, who reported the event to authorities, said that the accused resided in their neighbourhood and had been bothering his sister for a long time. ‘He was pressuring her for marriage and even threatened her with dire consequences. My sister informed the family about the harassment three months ago, following which we filed the complaint at Moti Nagar police station.’

When the stalker was given bail, her family assumed that he would stop harassing her. ‘We didn’t know that he was planning to kill my sister’, the victim’s brother said.