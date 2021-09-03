There is no urgent need for COVID-19 vaccine booster doses: ECDC

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) stated on Wednesday that booster doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were not required for those who had already been vaccinated, citing evidence on the vaccine’s efficacy.

The comments come after the European Medicines Agency said last month that additional evidence on the duration of protection after complete immunisation was needed before booster injections could be recommended.

According to the ECDC, real-world data suggests that all vaccinations approved in the region are highly protective against COVID-19-related hospitalisation, severe illness and mortality. Extra doses can be explored for patients who have a limited response to the normal regimen, but these injections should be managed differently than booster doses.

From this month, Germany and France will begin administering boosters to vulnerable persons and the immunocompromised in order to protect residents from the more contagious Delta form. To people with impaired immunity, the US government has begun giving the third dosage of Pfizer Inc (PFE.N)-BioNTech and Moderna Inc’s (MRNA.O) vaccinations.

If the country’s health officials judge booster dosages essential, it aims to make them more readily available starting September 20.