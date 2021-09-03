‘TMC workers vandalized Congress workers houses in broad daylight’: Congress leader writes to Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressing concern over Trinamool Congress workers atrocities in Murshidabad. The Congress leader accused that ruling Trinamool Congress workers vandalized and looted houses of Congress men in broad day light.

‘I do like to flag your kind attention to the violence and atrocities committed by the ruling party’s workers in broad daylight today when houses of Congress party workers were vandalised and looted much the concern of us. You will be surprised to know that the entire looting and violence took place in the full glare of local police administration. Under this situation, which has been prevailing over that area, calls for immediate administrative action against these miscreants’, said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the letter.

You are requested to intervene in this matter in order to stem the deteriorating law and order situation in a particular area and ensure justice to those victims as well’, he added further.

Earlier this week, the West Bengal government moved the Supreme Court against the Calcutta High Court order directing the court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged murders and crimes against women that took place after the declaration of Assembly Election results on May 2.