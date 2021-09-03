‘Your hard work is needed’: Priyanka Gandhi to Congress workers

Lucknow: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked party workers to work hard to defeat BJP in the upcoming assembly lections in Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the district-level training camp and interacted with the office-bearers of the party from Sambhal, Shravasti, Rampur, Kannauj, Prayagraj, Bhadohi, and Gorakhpur districts virtually.

‘Today, there is a government in Uttar Pradesh which is tearing apart democracy. The Congress must fight it and for that to happen, it is necessary to strengthen the organization’, she said.

‘The party cannot move ahead leaving its old guard behind. The one who stood for the party for the last 25-30 years has to have full respect, I want you to understand this clearly. There is an election in six months and your hard work is needed for it’, she added.