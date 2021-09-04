Arab Coalition forces destroyed 3 explosives-laden drones targeting Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed three booby-trapped drones launched by the Houthi militants targeting Saudi Arabia.

The Arab Coalition said that the militants attempt to target civilians and civilian objects is hostile and barbaric and the forces will take strict measures to protect civilians from Houthi booby-trapped drones.

Also Read: ‘ISIS, Voice of Hind’ created in Pakistan, with content creators in Maldives, Bangladesh: Reports

Houthi rebels had also launched drones on Friday morning and evening. Both attempts were intercepted. Earlier last week, at least 8 people were injured in a drone attack in the Abha airport in Saudi. In February, another drone attack by the Houthis on Abha airport resulted in a civilian plane catching fire.

Houthi rebels supported by Iran were launching continuous attacks targeting Saudi Arabia using explosives-laden drones, missiles and booby-trapped boats.

A civil war between the government forces and Houthi rebels broke out in Yemen in 2014. The Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa during the civil war. Arab coalition forces obstructed the rebels. As per UN reports, until now more than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, were killed in the conflict.