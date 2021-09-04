Bahrain approves third booster dose of Sputnik V vaccine

Manama: The National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus in Bahrain announced the formal authorization of Sputnik V as a booster shot for those who are above 18 and above all those who received their second of the Sputnik V vaccine at least six months ago.

The decision was taken in line with the latest Covid-19 developments and international best practices as reviewed by the Ministry of Health’s Vaccination Committee, in coordination with the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, and Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation.

Also Read: India’s Covid vaccination coverage crosses 68 crore

Eligible individuals can register for a booster shot by visiting the Ministry of Health’s website on healthalert.gov.bh, or via the BeAware application.