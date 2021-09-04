Celebratory aerial firing by Taliban claims over 70 lives

Kabul: At least 70 people were killed in a celebratory firing by Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan. As per reports, the number of casualties may rise due to the absence of reports from the provinces. Taliban insurgents opened gunshots in the air across the country on Friday night as they advanced in capturing Panjshir valley.

An emergency hospital in Kabul has that confirmed that 17 bodies and 40 injured people were rushed to the hospital on Friday night. Unconfirmed reports from Jalalabad in Nangarhar province said that 17 people have been killed or injured in firing.

The Taliban condemned the gunshots and warned of tough repercussions in case repeated. The head of the military commission and son of the founder of the Taliban, Mullah Yaqoob Mujahid said that culprits will be arrested and disarmed if the aerial shots are repeated again.