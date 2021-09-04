Celebratory Gunfire by Taliban in Kabul; 17 killed, over 40 injured

Kabul: At least 17 people were shot dead, in celebratory gunfire by Taliban officials in Kabul, leaving more than 40 people injured. The Shamshad news agency reported ‘aerial shooting’, and confirmed 17 deaths, with high of reporting more. The Taliban celebrations started after their fighters seized control of Panjshir, the last province in Afghanistan holding out against the Islamist radical group.

The gunfire celebrations broke out overnight after the announcement of conflicting reports, that the Taliban forces had taken control of the Panjshir valley. Leaders of opposition to the Taliban however, denied that the province has fallen.

Local media also reported, at least 14 people were injured in a celebratory firing in Nangarhar province east of the capital, by Taliban, quoting Gulzada Sangar, a spokesman for area hospital in provincial capital of Jalalabad.

One of the main Taliban spokesmen, Zabihullah Mujahid criticised the gunfire through twitter. ‘Avoid shooting in the air and thank God instead. Bullets can harm civilians, so don’t shoot unnecessarily’: he tweeted.