GoDaddy terminates hosting of website providing ‘abortion tips’

Web hosting service GoDaddy Inc terminated the services of a Texas-based anti-abortion website on Friday allowing people to report suspected abortions. ‘We informed prolifewhistleblower.com last night that they had violated GoDaddy’s terms of service and had 24 hours to move to another provider,’ the company said.

After six weeks, Texas has enacted a near-total ban on abortions. This law took effect Wednesday and grants individuals the authority to sue anyone who provides or ‘aides or abets’ an abortion. Citizens who win such lawsuits will receive at least $10,000. There was a GoDaddy notification on Friday saying the site had been locked down on portions of the website where anonymous tips can be submitted about suspected abortions.

The group Texas Right to Life, which owns the website, said in a statement that it would not be silenced and that it would restore the site. According to a spokeswoman for the group, the IT team is transferring assets to another provider and the site will be back up within 24-48 hours.