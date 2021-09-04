India’s Covid vaccination coverage crosses 68 crore

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced that till now 68, 37, 29,058 Covid-19 vaccines were administered in the country. On Saturday, around 62, 25,922 doses were administered.

Till now, a total of 26,99,02,315 first doses have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories and 3,35,98,191 second doses in the same age group. The ministry further said that cumulatively 52,38,12,268 first doses have been administered while 15,99,16,790 second doses have been given.

Also Read: Japan to extend state of emergency in Tokyo

As per the data released by the ministry, 42,618 new coronavirus infections were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 3,29,45,907, while the number of active cases touched 4,05,681. The death toll climbed to 4,40,225, with 330 more people succumbing to the viral disease.