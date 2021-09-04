IRCTC launches ‘Shri Ramayan Yatra’: Tour schedule, route and ticket rates

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) launched Shri Ramayana Yatra. This new special train was launched under Union government’s ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiative.

‘Get ready for divinity and spirituality filled Shri Ramayana Yatra, because IRCTC has brought you a unique travel plan in which you will be able to visit all the places related to the life of Lord Shri Ram’, said IRCTC.

Also Read: A fascinating look at the life of India’s richest person’- Ratan Tata

The ticket booking for the trip can be done through the IRCTC website. Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to participate in this journey. The journey will begin on November 7 from Safdarjung railway station in Delhi and will cover 7500 kilometers in 17 days.

17 ????? ?? ?? ?????? ???? ???? ??? ?????? ??? ??????? ????? ?????? ???? ?? ??? ??? ?? ?????? ?? ?????? ?? 102095/- (??? ????? ??????) ? ?? 82950/- (??? ??????? ??????) ?? ???? ??? ???? ?? ???? ??? 7.11.21 ?? ???? ???? ???? ?????? ?? ???? ?? ?? ??? ?????? | — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) September 3, 2021

The fully air-conditioned train will provide two types of accommodation- 1st AC and 2nd AC. The train will also have two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, Sensor – active washroom functions and also foot massagers for relaxation.

Destinations and visits :

Ayodhya: Ram janmbhoomi temple, Hanuman garhi, Saryu Ghat.

Nandigram: Bharat-Hanuman Temple and Bharat kund

Janakpur: Ram-Janki Mandir.

Sitamarhi: Janaki Mandir at Sitamarhi and Punaura Dham.

Varanasi: Tulsi Manas temple, Sankat Mochan temple and Vishwanath temple.

Sita Samahit sthal, Sitamarhi: Sita Mata temple.

Prayag: Bharadwaj Ashram, Ganga-Yamuna Sangam, Hanuman temple.

Shringaverpur: Shringe Rishi Samadhi & Shanta Devi Temple, Ram Chaura.

Chitrakoot: Gupta Godawari, Ramghat, Bharat Milap temple, Sati Anusuiya temple.

Nasik: Trayambkeshwar temple, Panchvati, Sita gufa, Kalaram temple.

Hampi: Anjanadri Hill, Rishimukh Island, Sugreeva cave, Chintamani temple, Malyavantha Raghunath temple.

Rameshwaram: Shiva temple and Dhanushkodi.

Package Inclusions:

Train Journey by Special tourist train in 1st AC/2ndAC class.

08 Nights stay in deluxe category available accommodation as per itinerary.

08 Nights stay in respective Rail coaches during overnight train journey.

Onboard train meals (veg only): will be served in Rail restaurants.

Off board meals (veg only) in good quality Hotels.

All Transfers and sightseeing in AC vehicles.

Travel insurance for the passengers.

IRCTC Tour Managers will travel throughout the tour for necessary assistance.

Package Exclusions:

Boating, adventure sports etc.

Meals are preset and a choice of menu is not available.

Any room service will be chargeable.

Cost of sightseeing, entrance and local guides etc. not included in the itinerary.

Any expenses of personal nature such as laundry expenses, mineral water, food and drinks are not in the regular menu provided by IRCTC.