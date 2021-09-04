DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Japan to extend state of emergency in Tokyo

Sep 4, 2021, 08:27 pm IST

Tokyo: The Japanese government may extend the state of emergency imposed in and around Tokyo. A local newspaper reported this citing according to a top govt official .

Last month, the Japanese government expanded emergency restrictions to cover about 80% of its population till Sept 12th . As per reports, the state of emergency will be extended by two weeks in Tokyo and neighbouring Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba prefectures.

Japan is battling its fifth and biggest wave of Covid-19 cases, driven by the highly infectious Delta variant. On Friday, new daily nationwide cases hit 16,729, with 63 deaths.

