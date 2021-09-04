Panchayat Election Results: Congress won 598, BJP 490

Jaipur: Ruling Congress party bagged 598 panchayat samiti seats in Rajasthan. BJP won 490 seats. Congress has also won one seat of Zila Parishad in Jodhpur. Independents and the RLP have won around 343 seats (independents 250, RLP 39, BSP 10, and the NCP 2).

Elections held on August 26, 29 and September 1 to elect a total of 200 members of six Zila Parishad and 1,564 members of 78 Panchayat Samiti in the districts of Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi in the state.