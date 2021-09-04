Panchayat Samiti Results: Congress takes 598 seats, BJP takes 490 in six districts

In Rajasthan, the ruling Congress won 598 out of 1,564 panchayat samiti seats, and the opposition BJP won 490 seats out of 1,564 in six districts. Saturday morning’s counting of votes began at six district headquarters, and the results of 1,389 seats were announced by three o’clock in the afternoon.

In Jodhpur, Congress also won one seat in the Zila Parishad. BJP has won 490 seats from the 78 panchayat samiti in six districts, RLP has won 39, BSP has won 10, and the NCP has won two. 250 seats on panchayat samiti were won by independents. So far, the result has been announced for one Zila Parishad seat, won by the Congress party.

Elections were held on August 26, 29 and September 1 to elect 200 members of six Zila Parishads and 1,564 members of 78 Panchayat Samiti in the districts of Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi.