Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai to launch new route for public buses

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai will launch a new route for public buses from September 9. The new route named (SM1), starts from the Gold Souk Bus Station, passes along Al Khaleej Street and heads towards Souk Al Marfa at Deira Islands. The service frequency will be every 60 minutes.

The new route will improve the services of three other routes. Route 14, near Al Safa Stop, will be adjusted to cover the seaside section of the Business Bay Bus Station. Route F51 near Dubai Investment Park Metro Station and Route F55 at Emaar South will also be adjusted to cover additional residential areas.

Furthermore, 11 other bus routes will be improved to match the timings of these journeys. These routes are: 5, 14, 88, 310, X64, F51, F46, F27, F12, DPR1 and C28.