13-year-old bludgeons friend to death after fight over Rs 60

In a horrifying case of crime reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district, a 13-year-old boy allegedly bludgeoned his buddy to death with a stone after a dispute erupted over a meagre sum of Rs 60. On Wednesday, the corpse of the slain kid, which had been lacerated by wild creatures, was found in 11 pieces.

The crime took place near Kanshi Ram Colony in Sumerpur, the district’s capital. The cops questioned the 13-year-old kid after receiving a tip. During interrogation, the child admitted to killing his buddy Subbi.

According to reports, the boy informed authorities that he and Subbi had been in contact for four to five months. Subbi had given him Rs 60 as a loan. He, on the other hand, was unable to refund the money. Over the matter, they got into a squabble.

The child stated that he received Rs 60 from his family to purchase certain home items. However, he spent the money on gaming with Subbi and a few other pals. He borrowed Rs 60 from Subbi after losing his money. Subbi requested his money back on Janmashtami.

‘Subbi was abusing me when I took him towards the forest and started fighting with him. I knocked him down when he picked up a stone lying nearby to kill me. I snatched the same stone and hit him in the head, after which he fell and blood started coming out from his head,’ the report quoted the accused teenager as saying.

Reportedly, Subbi was breathing after the attack, but the youngster dropped him in a nearby bush and fled the scene. Subbi eventually succumbed. The stone was thrown into a sewer by the adolescent defendant. Before coming home, he even washed his blood-stained garments with water from the drain.