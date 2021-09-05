Abu Dhabi Health Services Company announces new entry rules

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has announced new entry rules. As per the new guidelines, patients and visitors above the age of 16 will have to show the green pass on their Alhosn app to enter the healthcare facilities and centres of Seha. The new rule will come into effect from Tuesday, September 7. Visitors to emergency departments and drive-through testing facilities are exempted from this.

‘The new announcement follows the latest directive from the Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee approving the use of the Alhosn app green pass, which is based on the emirate’s four-pillar strategy to combat Covid-19, focusing on vaccination, active contract tracings and safe entry’, said a statement issued by the authority.

The ‘green status’ (green pass) on the Alhosn app appears after an individual’s negative PCR test result and remains valid for 30 days. The green pass system prohibits unvaccinated people from entering shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, retail outlets, gyms, recreational facilities and sporting activities, health clubs, resorts and educational institutions.