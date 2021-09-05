Authority announces additional number plates for bike racks

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai asked drivers to fix new and additional number plate for bike racks mounted at the back of vehicles. The new number plate must be placed at the rear of the vehicle.

‘It will help avoid blocking the visibility of the original number plate, which is a traffic violation that entails the imposition of a fine by the police road patrols. This initiative is in line with the top international practices adopted by the RTA to encourage the public from different segments of society to use bicycles which fits well with the initiative to transform Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city’, said Jamal Al Sadah, Director of Vehicles Licensing, Licensing Agency, RTA.

‘With this initiative the Emirate will remain within the world’s best bicycle-friendly cities, in addition to preventing bicycle owners from committing traffic violations stipulated in the traffic laws of UAE. This initiative has been launched in response to feedback and proposals made by the public, which underscores the commitment of motorists to comply with the driving and traffic safety laws in the UAE in General and Dubai in particular’, he added.