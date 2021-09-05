BJP demands apology from Javed Akhtar over comparison between RSS and Taliban

Lyricist and film writer Javed Akhtar and the projects he and his family are involved in may encounter difficulties in the coming days. Ram Kadam, a BJP official, has stated that the party will not let Akhtar’s films be exhibited in India unless he apologizes for his recent remarks equating the RSS and the VHP to the Taliban.

Javed Akhtar recently told a news outlet that the Taliban are cruel and their activities are terrible, but that people who support the RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal are all the same. The BJP reacted angrily to these remarks, claiming that if the RSS were the Taliban, he would not be permitted to make such statements.

‘RSS-affiliated politicians are at the helm of affairs in the government. These leaders are running the country following Raj Dharm, if they were like the Taliban would Mr. Akhtar be allowed to make such a statement. This one analogy proves that his statements are a farce. But by making such comments he has hurt the sentiments of RSS workers who work with poor people in the country. If he doesn’t apologise to them we will not allow his movies to run in this country,’ said BJP MLA and spokesperson Ram Kadam.

On Saturday, the BJP’s youth wing staged a protest march to Javed Akhtar’s Juhu house, seeking an apology for his remarks. ‘We think that Akhtar is not mentally stable. This country has given him everything. RSS helps people at the grassroots and he has compared them to the Taliban. This is unacceptable. If he doesn’t apologise our agitation against him will only get more intense,’ said one BJP youth wing protestor.

According to reports, Akhtar also stated that India is a secular country with a secular populace, but that there are individuals who support organizations like the RSS and VHP, which have the same philosophy as the Nazis.