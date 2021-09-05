Fake vaccines out there available: state govts warned, Identify real from fake

New Delhi: The Union Government alerted the State Governments after receiving reports that counterfeit vaccines are prevalent in Indian Market. Centre have informed states with a letter that includes parameters which will help identify the fake and the genuine . It includes information from the manufacturing companies currently being used in the Indian market, Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V.

The Central Government has issued these guidelines, to help people identify whether they are being given authentic vaccines of Covid-19. World Health Organization (WHO) has warned nations that they have identified counterfeit versions of Covishield vaccine in South-East Asia and Africa. Media reports also claim that, some of the counterfeit versions are also being sold across the country; the government has also launched an inquiry based on these reports.

India is administering the Serum Institute of India’s (SII) Covishield, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and the Russian vaccine Sputnik V to those eligible during the on-going vaccination drive in the country. India has successfully administered the largest vaccination drive against COVID-19, in the world, since January 16 this year, with vaccine doses upto 68 cr beneficiaries across the nation .

How to check authenticity of vaccines?

COVISHEILD

* The SII product’s label shade is dark green , the colour of the aluminium flip-off seal is dark green.

* The brand name with the trademark is mentioned on the original vaccine

* The lettering is printed in special white ink to be more clear and readable.

* The text font of the Generic name is in un-bold

* Overprinted with “CGS NOT FOR SALE”.

* The SII logo is printed at a unique angle and position which can be identified only by a selected few who are aware of the exact details.

* The entire label has been given a special honeycomb effect, which is visible only at a specific angle

* The honeycomb design has been altered slightly at strategic locations and certain additional special elements added to the texture design. They are not visible to ordinary people in general, but those who know about the subtle changes can easily check and verify the authenticity of the label and vial.

COVAXIN

* There is an invisible UV helix or a DNA-like structure on the Covaxin label, which is only visible under UV light

* The micro text hidden in the label claims Dots, which is written as Covaxin

* There is a green foil effect in X of Covaxin

* There is a holographic effect on Covaxin

SPUTNIK V

* There are different labels for the two bulk manufacturing sites, where the Russian Covid-19 vaccine is produced. All other information and design are the same except for the manufacturer’s name.

* The English label is available only on the front and back of the carton of 5 ampoule pack, for all the imported products so far. All other sides, including the primary label on the vaccine ampoule, is in Russian script.