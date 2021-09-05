Female constable held for selling goods seized in theft cases

Palghar: A woman police constable had been detained for allegedly misappropriating items collected in theft cases in Vasai of Palghar district in Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.

According to senior inspector Kalyan Karpe, constable Mangal Gaikwad, who was in charge of stolen items seized in cases of theft at Vasai police station, committed fraud to the tune of Rs 26 lakh with the help of a scrap dealer.

Over a six-year period, the accused officer removed and sold stolen goods to generate money, he said, adding that the matter was found during an audit. Gaikwad was detained on Wednesday and has been suspended awaiting an investigation.