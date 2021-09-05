Gauri Khan designs Gold Standard apartments for Trump Towers

Mumbai: Gauri Khan, wife of Bollywood superstar Sharukh Khan has designed luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Trump Towers. Gauri, who works as an interior designer had earlier revealed she was working on the project.

‘Lodha understands and values the concept of high-end design, and together we have created a golden abode for those who value the finer things in life. My latest collaboration with Lodha creates a unique luxury experience that will redefine the paradigms of elegance and grandeur. Stay tuned as we unveil the gold standard of luxury soon!’, wrote Gauri on Instagram. The apartments are located in Worli. The property has 3 and 4 BHKs flats.

Gauri had earlier designed and redesigned a number of spaces. In July, she revealed that she had designed fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s workspace. Gauri also redesigned Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment office during the lockdown.