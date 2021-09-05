Houthi rebels launch drone attack towards Dammam, 2 children injured: Video

Dammam: The Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles and three explosive-laden drones launched by the Houthi rebels in Yemen. The Iran-backed Houthi rebels targeted Dammam, Jazan and Najran in Saudi Arabia. Two Saudi children were injured, and 14 houses were damaged by falling debris from the intercepted missile. This was confirmed by Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Malki, the official spokesman of the Ministry of Defense.

‘This reflects the reality of the conduct of military operations on the ground, the deterioration of the militia’s position on the fronts, and its loss of important field leaders’, said Al-Malki.

Houthis had also launched drones towards Saudi Arabia on Friday morning and evening. Both attempts were intercepted.

Earlier last week, at least 8 people were injured in a drone attack in the Abha airport in Saudi. In February, another drone attack by the Houthis on Abha airport resulted in a civilian plane catching fire.

Unidentified object, could be a missile (ballistic or cruise) just fallen on Dammam City in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province! #Dammam pic.twitter.com/6yDUwXNbvp — Aimen Dean (@AimenDean) September 4, 2021

Houthi rebels supported by Iran were launching continuous attacks targeting Saudi Arabia using explosives-laden drones, missiles and booby-trapped boats.

A civil war between the government forces and Houthi rebels broke out in Yemen in 2014. The Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa during the civil war. Arab coalition forces obstructed the rebels. As per UN reports, until now more than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, were killed in the conflict.