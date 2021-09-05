‘I will get myself hanged publicly’: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee launched severe criticism against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and accused that it is using national agencies against TMC leaders after the defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections. Abhishek Banerjee said this as he was summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged coal scam case.

‘I reiterate what I had said in November at public meetings that if any central agency can prove my involvement in any illegal transaction of even 10 paise, there will be no need to hold any CBI or ED probe, I will walk up the podium and get myself hanged publicly’, said Abhishek Banerjee.

‘I am ready to face any investigation. If they can produce evidence against me, then there is no need to use ED and CBI against me. I am even ready to be hanged. Why aren’t they bringing any proof in front of the public? If I am not able to expose them, I will not step foot into the political arena again. ED and CBI turn a blind eye when it comes to those caught on camera accepting bribes’, he asked.

‘Having lost the elections and failing to tackle Trinamool Congress politically, they (BJP) are now seeking revenge. They are using probe agencies to further their political interests’, he claimed.

‘BJP decide the date, time and venue and I will go; if I cannot expose them then I will not put my feet in the political arena anymore’, he added.