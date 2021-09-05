John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor to star in Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake, Jagan Shakti to direct

Filmmaker Jagan Shakti on Saturday announced that he will helm the Hindi version of a Malayalam film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The Hindi version will star John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor.

Sachy of Anarkali fame wrote and directed the 2020 Malayalam action-thriller starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon. The plot focuses around Ayyappan (Biju Menon), a senior police officer of the Attappadi Police Station, and Havildar Koshi (Prithviraj Sukumaran), who arrives in the hamlet with a purpose.

According to Jagan Shakti, John Abraham will play Biju Menon’s part, while Arjun Kapoor will reprise Prithviraj’s character from the original. ‘My next film is with John and Arjun. It is a remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. John will be playing the role of Ayyappan, while Arjun will play Prithviraj’s part. We are presenting both the actors in new avatars,’ Shakti told the media, adding, ‘They have started prep work. They both are excited about this film.’

John Abraham said in April that he is planning the Hindi version of Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Abraham is also producing the Hindi version through his production company, JA Entertainment. The female lead and additional performers will be cast soon, the director said.

‘When I was approached for the Hindi remake of the film, I couldn’t refuse as I was bowled over by the movie, which I had seen much before the offer came to me. We are still working on the script right now as we are making some changes to suit the Hindi audience,’ he said.

The yet-to-be-titled picture is now in pre-production, with shooting set to begin in late November or early December.