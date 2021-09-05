‘Madras Cafe’ actress Leena Paul arrested

New Delhi: Recently, Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested Malayalam actress, best known for her film Madras Cafe. She is the wife of Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is allegedly involved in an extortion case.

Reports state that Leena Paul was involved with Sukesh in the extortion of 200 crores.

According to a PTI report, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized a beachfront bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh cash and more than a dozen luxury cars from Sukesh Chandrashekhar in connection with a money laundering case on August 23.

