Married woman who went missing last month found buried in lover’s kitchen in Kerala

Kerala Police unearthed a woman’s mortal remains from a grave dug inside her lover’s home in Idukki district on Saturday after she was reported missing on August 15, a police official said. The woman’s youngest son identified the body that was pulled up from the kitchen and verified by the police.

Sindhu, a mother of three, has been living with Binoy, her boyfriend since she divorced her husband four years ago. The two of them, together with her 12-year-old son, were residing at Binoy’s tiny cottage near Adimali.

Sindhu’s relatives went to the local police and filed a petition alleging that she had been missing since Independence Day. The police and villagers began searching for her.

Following investigations and the discovery that Binoy was absconding, the police, together with others, conducted a comprehensive search of his property on Friday and decided to dig up the kitchen.

Sindhu was found buried in a six-foot-deep hole. According to specialists, the crime and cover-up were carried out with skill, as evidenced by the use of a large amount of chilly powder in the pit alongside the body to divert sniffer dogs.

After the corpse was found, police halted the excavation and returned on Saturday morning with forensic specialists to exhume the body. The corpse will now be transferred to the Kottayam Medical College for an autopsy, according to the Idukki police, who are monitoring the procedures.

Sindhu’s family said that Binoy brought her youngest kid, who was staying with them, to his relative’s house on August 10 and returned alone. Sindhu allegedly contacted her daughter, who lives with her father, on August 11 and complained about being harassed by Binoy. And after that, there was no communication from Sindhu.

On August 14, the youngest son arrived at Binoy’s residence and found his mother gone. The message was forwarded to her family, who filed a case of missing person the next day.

Despite the fact that the police arrived, they did not put much weight on her little son’s testimony that the house’s kitchen had been remodeled and they departed. When Binoy went missing, though, things began to move more quickly. After her relatives raised further questions, the police started to dig up the kitchen floor. A manhunt is underway for Binoy.