Mumbai court rejects actor Armaan Kohli’s bail plea in drugs case

Mumbai: The bail appeal of Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli, who was detained in a narcotics seizure case, was denied by a court here on Saturday. Kohli was detained last Sunday during a Drugs Control Bureau (NCB) raid at his home, during which allegedly illegal narcotics were found.

The actor contended that he was entitled to bail since just a tiny amount of narcotics were reportedly found in his possession. However, Advait Sethna, a special public prosecutor, opposed the motion, saying that he had direct ties to the case’s two main defendants, from whom a ‘commercial quantity’ of contraband was found.

Offenses involving commercial quantities (which vary for various categories) are punished more severely under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Kohli’s and the other two suspects arrested in the case had their bail applications denied by the judge.

On the work front, Kohli has appeared in several Hindi films, including Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and was also a participant on the TV reality program Bigg Boss.