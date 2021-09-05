NEET PG 2021 admit card to be released tomorrow; All you need to know

Admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2021 admit cards will be released tomorrow by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The exam will be conducted on September 11 for admission to MD/MS/PG diploma courses for the academic session 2021. Over 1.74 lakh students have registered for the exam this year.

The NEET PG 2021 was scheduled to be held on April 18, but later had to be postponed to September 11, due to protest from students. According to the NBE official notice, ‘Admit Cards issued earlier for examination on 18th April 2021 shall be treated as “null & void”. Fresh admit cards shall be issued on NBEMS website https://nbe.edu.in on 6th September 2021.’

The entrance exam for medical undergraduate courses, the NEET UG 2021, will be held on September 12. The admit card of all candidates who have registered for the exam will be released and be downloaded on September 9.

How to download admit card:-

* Go to the official website natboard.edu.in

* Click on the NEET PG 2021 admit card link

* Enter registration details

* Submit the details

* Download the admit card

* Take the printout of the admit card

Once downloaded, candidates must check if all the details and guidelines are entered correctly on the admit cards. The admit card will contain the exam time, city, and centre. In case of any error, report to NBE immediately.

Exam Pattern

* NEET-PG will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode.

* The exam will be held in English.

* It will have 200 multiple-choice questions.

* Candidates will have 3 hours 30 minutes to finish the paper.

* NBE has reduced the total number of questions from 300 to 200 this year.

* It has also decreased the maximum number of marks to be obtained in the exam from 1200 to 800.

* For each correct answer, candidates will gain four marks and one mark will be deducted for each wrong attempt.

On the day of exam, candidates will be provided with a protective face shield, sanitizer sachets and face mask individually, at every test centre. The Board has asked NBEMS to encourage to follow the The Board has asked NBEMS to encourage to follow Covid appropriate behaviour at all times while conducting the test.