Nirmala Sitharaman lays foundation stone of Income Tax Department office, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid the foundation for the office building of the Income Tax Department on Sunday, at Bengaluru, Karnataka. She also unveiled the foundation stone plaque at the site, according to the official statement issued by Finance ministry.

Eminent personalities like P C Mohan, Member of Parliament, Bangalore Central constituency, Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, Revenue, Government of India, J B Mohapatra, Chairman, CBDT and M Ajit Kumar, Chairman, CBIC attended the function.

The building consists of an exclusive public relations office for addressing public grievances on priority baisis along with a waiting for the lounge for taxpayers. It also houses Aaykar Seva Kendra for providing hassle-free taxpayer services. This centrally located office claims to be taxpayer-friendly and eco-friendly. Design and space allocation of the building provides a congenial working environment for officers and staff of the Department.

The building also has provision for solar panels for power generation and a Rain Water Harvesting system, they said. Recycled water will be used for gardening and a dual plumbing system. Central Air Cleaning system equipped with magnetic filter and UV-Ray Sterilization. The building will be constructed by the Bengaluru Project Circle of the Central Public Works Department.

Recycled water will be used for gardening and dual plumbing purposes. The Central Air Cleaning system will be equipped with magnetic filter and UV-Ray Sterilization,CPWD officials said, adding the building will be constructed stated.