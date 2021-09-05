Pakistan ISI Chief In Kabul, invited by Taliban, ‘to assist inclusive administration’

New Delhi: Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Chief, Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed,reached Kabul, at the invitation of the Taliban, apparently to assist in Taliban Government formation. Gen Hameed, leading a delegation of senior Pakistan leaders, will reportedly hold talks with Taliban officials, as there has been a delay in the formation of Afghan government due to alleged division between various factions within the group.

According to reports in Afghan media, the ISI chief has visited Taliban, to sort out their differences. The Pakistan Observer reported, Gen Bajwa stated in the meeting that, Pakistan will ‘continue to fight for peace and stability in Afghanistan, as well as assist the formation of an inclusive administration’.

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, also revealed to British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, on Saturday that Islamabad will ‘assist’ the Taliban to form an inclusive administration in neighbouring Afghanistan. Same time, a secret document retrieved by Politico revealed that the United States has sought help from Pakistan, to fight ISIS-K and Al Qaeda in Afghanistan. However Pakistan has in return pursued US recognition of its counter-terrorism efforts.

Taliban have postponed the formation of a new government in Afghanistan for next week, claiming that they are planning to give shape to a broad-based and inclusive administration acceptable to the International community. Initially, the group was expected to announce the formation of new government, led by its co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Friday. It is the second time that the group has delayed government formation, since the seizure of the US-backed Afghanistan government.