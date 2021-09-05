Schools for Classes 10 and 12, colleges, universities allowed to reopen

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration allowed reopening schools for Classes 12 and 10, colleges and universities. The administration issued new SoPs for this. The administration has also allowed coaching centres imparting preparation for civil services/JEE/NEET to resume physical classes for fully vaccinated students and staff.

As per the new guidelines, for Class 12 students, schools are allowed to reopen with 50% capacity. Only vaccinated staff and students will be allowed to enter the school. Deputy Commissioners can permit Class 10 students to resume physical classes after they undergo Covid-19 test. Consent of parents is necessary for students to attend school.

‘If any student or teacher or other school staff shows symptoms of cough, cold, or fever, they will not be allowed to enter the school. The head of the school must ensure that the guidelines related to social distancing and Covid protocols are strictly followed’, the order added.

Higher educational institutions shall be permitted to commence limited in-person teaching subject to 100% vaccination of staff and students and specific permission of concerned Deputy Commissioners. ‘Such institutions can organise special vaccination camps in consultation with district administration’, the order stated.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 110 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the infection tally to 3,25,940. No new death was reported in the last 24 hours. Till now, 3,20,208 recoveries were also reported. At present, there are 1,322 active cases.