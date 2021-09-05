TMC announces Mamata Banerjee as its candidate for Bhabanipur by-election

Kolkata: Ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the candidate in the Bhabanipur constituency for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly by-elections. At present, Mamata Banerjee is not a member of West Bengal Assembly as she had lost in Nandigram to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari during the election held in May. The by-election will be held on September 30.

TMC also announced named candidates for the other two constituencies that will go to vote on the same day. Jakir Hossain will be the TMC candidate in Jangipur while Amirul Islam will be the candidate in Samserganj.

We are happy that the dates have been announced. We had declared earlier that Mamata Banerjee will be contesting from Bhabanipur. We will make sure that she wins by a record margin’,said senior TMC leader and Bengal cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee.