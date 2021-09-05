UAE announces ‘Green’ and ‘Freelance’ visas

Dubai: UAE has announced two new visas. Minister of State for Foreign Trade in UAE, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi announced the launch of ‘Green Visa’ and ‘Freelance Visa’.

Green visas are for people with work permits with residency , pioneers , entrepreneurs. Freelance visa will help people work independently.

Green visa holders can sponsor their sons’ visas till they turn 25 and also their parents.