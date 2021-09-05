UK’s funeral plan for when Queen Elizabeth II dies leaked

Leaked documents have revealed for the first time on Friday, the scope of the massive operation that would be undertaken in the hours and days following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

According to the US-based news organisation Politico, officials will refer to the day the Queen dies as ‘D Day.’ Details of what would happen under the codename ‘Operation London Bridge’ have been leaked to the latter news organisation.

The 95-year-old monarch, who is the longest-serving monarch in British history, will be buried 10 days after she passes away and her son and heir, Prince Charles, will go on a tour of the United Kingdom before the funeral.

According to the plans, the late monarch’s coffin will lay in state at the Houses of Parliament for three days, with officials expecting hundreds of thousands of people to converge on London, causing concerns about traffic, policing and even food shortages.

A massive security effort has been prepared to deal with the expected massive crowds and transport disruption in the days leading up to her burial. As per one document, London may be strained to the breaking point as hundreds of thousands of visitors flock to the UK city.

According to Politico, a purportedly ‘spontaneous’ service would be held at St Paul’s Cathedral and the new King Charles will travel the four nations of the United Kingdom in the days after her death.

The reports say that the British prime minister and the monarch have agreed that the day of her state funeral will be a day of national mourning. It will essentially be a holiday, despite the fact that it will not be labelled as such.

Officials from Buckingham Palace have refused to comment on the leak or the plans. In 2017, ‘The Guardian’ published a lengthy story detailing Operation London Bridge, including how the new King, Charles, will be proclaimed in St James’s Palace in the presence of visiting nobility.